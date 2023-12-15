Man wanted in connection to shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in August

Gwinnett County police are actively searching for Anthony Lovett in connection with a shooting incident that took place at Sugarloaf Mills Mall on Aug. 5. Police say an argument between Lovett and Ethan Dumus escalated into gunfire. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Ethan Dumus took the initiative to surrender voluntarily to the police. He is currently facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and reckless conduct. In contrast, Anthony Lovett is being sought by law enforcement and has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities are encouraging individuals with information regarding Lovett's whereabouts to come forward and aid in the ongoing efforts to locate him. The police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend Lovett in connection with the incident at Sugarloaf Mills Mall.