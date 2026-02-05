No horsing around! Mounted units prepare for FIFA World Cup in Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta Police and Cobb County Sheriff units are conducting joint training for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Mounted patrols provide a high vantage point to monitor crowds from 10 to 12 feet above ground. Training focuses on desensitizing horses to intense stimuli like loud noises, fireworks, and marching bands.



Metro Atlanta’s mounted police units are hitting the trails and the pavement, logs and sirens included, as they prepare for a massive influx of international soccer fans this summer.

Hoofing it to the World Cup

What they're saying:

With the FIFA World Cup just months away, the Atlanta Police Department and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office have launched joint training sessions to ensure their four-legged officers are ready for the global stage.

The units will be a constant fixture during the tournament, patrolling Mercedes-Benz Stadium, various fan events, and team practice facilities throughout the region.

"We train our horses with the Atlanta horses so they’re all comfortable together as they patrol the different events in the city of Atlanta for the FIFA games," said Cobb County Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Tim Brown.

A primary goal of the training is desensitization. To prevent horses from spooking in high-energy environments, officers expose them to a variety of intense stimuli they might encounter during matches.

"Whether it be loud noises, marching bands, fireworks, etc.," said Atlanta Police Lt. Greg Lyon. "So, if you think about a World Cup and passionate fans that will come to the city, we want the horses to be sensitized to those type of stimuli."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Officers from the Atlanta Police Department and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office conduct joint crowd control training to prepare for the FIFA World Cup at a local practice facility on Feb. 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

Getting on a high horse

Dig deeper:

Beyond managing the energy of the crowds, the mounted units provide a strategic advantage for law enforcement. The height of the horses allows officers to monitor areas that would be invisible from the ground.

"You're 10 to 12 feet off the ground, and you can see what others on the ground cannot," Lyon said.

While the horses are a critical tool for crowd control, officials emphasized that they also serve as approachable ambassadors for the city. Officers say the animals can help bridge the gap between police and visitors, providing a friendlier face for those seeking assistance.

"Let the fans enjoy the horses, maybe we can offer them directions, guide them as they’re trying to navigate traffic," Lyon said.

Unbridled enthusiasm

What's next:

The collaboration between the two agencies aims to create a seamless security presence as the eyes of the sporting world turn toward Georgia.

"The horses make a good impact and a good showing for us and the city of Atlanta," Brown said.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a total of eight matches, including five group-stage games, a Round of 32 match, a Round of 16 match, and one of the high-stakes semifinals. The first match begins June 15.