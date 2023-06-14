Man wanted in connection to aggravated assault in Acworth

Investigators are searching for a man suspected to be in connection to an aggravated assault case back in April.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man and a car this week.

Investigators are hoping to identify the man who was seen wearing a white shirt, white hat (HVMAN), black pants, and gray slides on April 16 in the Acwoth area.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

He was driving a purple Dodge Charger SRT/VE with black rims, possibly with a Michigan license plate. Investigators believe they had been switched.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

He was in the company of a second man, wearing a black shirt, green pants, red hat and driving a blue Audi.

(Cherokee County Sheriffs Office)

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.