2 suspect arrested for 2023 shooting on Brookwood Valley Circle in Atlanta

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Atlanta in January 2023, according to Atlanta Police Department.

According to officials, Kentae Compton, born in December 2003, was taken into custody on May 15 by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Albany. Compton has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Once local legal proceedings are complete, he will be extradited to Fulton County.

This arrest follows the earlier apprehension of Matthew Chalmers, born in March 2004, who was charged with murder and aggravated assault on Feb. 15, 2023. Chalmers was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

What we know:

The charges stem from a shooting reported on Jan. 14, 2023, at approximately 11:32 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE. They found a male victim who had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing altercation between the victim and a known suspect.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not provided the victim's name to FOX 5 Atlanta. Additionally, a possible motive for the shooting has not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.