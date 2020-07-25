Man wanted in 2018 Clayton County robbery murder considered armed and dangerous

One man wanted in connection to a 2018 robbery murder in Clayton County is now in custody, but police say a second suspect is still on the run.

Derrick Sample and Lorenzo Jamal Roberts have been linked to the crime, according to the Clayton County police. The murder took place on July 24, 2018 in Fountain Circle. Police said the victim was shot multiple times.

On Friday, Sample was captured by authorities in Forest Park without incident. Roberts remains at large.

Roberts is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at a height of 5’3” and weighing approximately 125 pounds. Roberts has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Pamela”. If Roberts is spotted, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information as to Robert’s whereabouts, the Fugitive Squad can be contacted at 770-477-4479.