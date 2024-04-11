Man wanted for sexual assault in abandoned Atlanta building, police say

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Officials say the assault happened in an abandoned building near the boulevard on the morning of Oct. 14, 2023.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim told officers she had met the unidentified man at a local gas station and went to the abandoned building to use narcotics.

During that time, the woman said the man forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim described the man as a Black man who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap with a white logo or insignia on the right side.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.