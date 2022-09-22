Man wanted for raping 15-year-old Gwinnett County girl, police say

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl inside her home on Tuesday evening.

Akeem Alleyne, 30, of Snellville, is wanted for kidnapping, rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated child molestation by sodomy.

Investigators say the teen called her friend telling her she had been raped a few hours earlier. They contact police who began to search for Alleyne.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).