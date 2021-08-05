Man wanted for murder of his parents in their Roswell home, police say

article

Police said investigators have taken out murder warrants for a man who killed his parents at their Roswell home earlier this week and then fled the scene in their car.

Duane Hall, who was previously named as a "person of interest" in the case, is now wanted for the murder of his parents,

Delroy Hall, 70, and Murline Gregory-Hall, 63, were found dead in their home in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court by someone who went to the home to check on them on August 2, Roswell police said.

Police believed Hall took the couple's dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry bearing Georgia tag RSC5623.

Hall is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information in the case or who may know the whereabouts of Hall is asked to call the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100 or Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).

