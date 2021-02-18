Man wanted for impersonating officer in Meriwether County

article

The Meriwether County sheriff is warning about a phony cop that targeted at least two women this month for unlawful traffic stops. They released a sketch on Thursday based on the description given by the two women.

The first incident happened on Feb. 2 around 11:30 a.m. Sheriff Chuck Smith said a black Dodge Charger pulled in behind her vehicle in her driveway located in the 5900 block of Whitehouse Parkway in Warm Spring. The sheriff said the man told the woman there was an issue with the registration of her vehicle. When the woman showed him the proper paperwork, the man said he was giving her a warning and left the area.

Eight days later, around 6 p.m. a very similar incident occurred. This time, the sheriff said the woman was pulled over about five miles east of Greenville while driving along Woodbury Highway. The man approached the woman’s vehicle and told her she had equipment violations with a trailer that she was pulling. The woman handed her driver’s license to the man who then walked to the rear of the trailer. When he came back, he told her he was letting her go with a warning and said she should get the issue fixed immediately. The man then got back in his car and drove off.

The victim of the first incident described the man as being a white man between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with a stocky build, short brown hair, clean-shaven. He was wearing khaki pants and a gray T-shirt. His vehicle was described as a black Dodge Charger that was exceptionally clean, with dark tinted windows, possibly black in color rims, with a blue and red flashing light on the dash.

The suspect in the second incident was described as being a white man around 30 years old, between 5-feet-6-inches and 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven. He was wearing a black or dark blue jacket with a shield style emblem embroidered on the chest of the jacket, a tan button-down shirt, and khaki pants

"We are asking for the public’s help in seeking information that may possibly identify the subject in these incidents," Sheriff Smith said. "If anyone saw or knows of any information related to these two events or if anyone has been stopped in a similar manner that has not notified law enforcement, we are asking you to contact us."

The sheriff reminds all drivers that unmarked cars rarely make traffic stops. If there’s ever a question, the driver should call 911 to confirm it is a legitimate traffic stop.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call (706) 672-6647 or (706) 775-8326.

