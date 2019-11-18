Man wanted for firing at officers serving warrant in Monroe arrested in Atlanta

article

Police arrested a man they said fired at officers who were serving him with a warrant on Monday in Monroe.

Donta R. Robertson, 29, was being served a warrant at his home along Ridge Road just after noon Monday, according to the Monroe Police Department. Instead of cooperating, police said he ran from the scene, firing a single shot at officers. Officer did not return fire.

Donta R Robertson (Facebook)

Police said their SWAT team performed a search of the West Monroe Villa, but Robertson had run through the woods to the Spring Street area.

Donta R Robertson (Monroe Police Department)

Robertson was wanted for aggravated assault against law enforcement and obstruction in addition to other charges from other agencies. He was arrested aroun 4:20 p.m. outside a home on Markham Street in Atlanta, police said.