Man wanted for assaulting, robbing 81-year-old at store in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are looking for a man who robbed and assaulted an 81-year-old man on March 15 at a convenience store near Delowe Drive and Alison Court SW in southwest Atlanta.

It happened around 10:15 a.m., according to Atlanta Police Department.

The thief's initial attempt to take money from the elderly victim was unsuccessful. So, he physically assaulted the 81-year-old, forcing him the ground, and took $100 from him.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward anonymously. Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants are not required to disclose their identity or any personal details to qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.