Man wanted for armed robbery of the mother of his child arrested after standoff

A man wanted for pointing a gun at the mother of his children and robbing her was arrested on Wednesday in South Fulton after a brief standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Anthony DeVaughn Edwards, 29, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with intent to rob, cruelty to children in the third degree, and criminal trespass.

Edwards eventually surrendered to the South Metro SWAT and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Field Operations at an Oakley Industrial Boulevard apartment building in Fairburn.

He was accused of taking the cell phone and apartment keys at gunpoint from the mother of his child on Feb. 11 at a Robin Street residence in Decatur. Investigators say children witnessed the robbery.

Edwards was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.