Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home

article

Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her.

The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.

The details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jimmy Jones at 706-743-8101, ext. 1712 or email jjones@oglethorpesheriff.org.