Deadly UGA crash: Jalen Carter's testimony in Victoria Bowles lawsuit revealed

The Brief Victoria Bowles filed a lawsuit seeking over $5 million in damages against Jalen Carter for his alleged role in the 2023 crash that killed two people and injured her. The complaint accuses Carter of reckless driving and engaging in an unlawful joint enterprise with Chandler LeCroy, contributing to the fatal crash. Jalen Carter's recent NFL conduct, including a fine for unsportsmanlike behavior, has drawn further scrutiny amid ongoing legal challenges related to the crash.



The deadly crash that killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023 continues to cast a shadow over the program and its former star lineman Jalen Carter.

A new amended complaint was filed this week by one of the surviving passengers, Victoria Bowles. The court documents reveal new testimony by Carter in the lawsuit, shining renewed scrutiny on the deadly crash.

Victoria Bowles files lawsuit

What we know:

The lawsuit filed in the State Court of Athens-Clarke County accused then-Georgia Bulldog defensive lineman Jalen Carter of reckless high-speed driving that was "substantially certain" to cause the 2023 wreck that killed Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock and severely injured plaintiff Bowles.

Former UGA staffer Victoria Bowles.

The filing seeks at least $5 million in general damages, additional special damages, and uncapped punitive damages against Carter and his company, Breadman Jalen LLC, which owned his Jeep Trackhawk, according to the complaint.

The case centers on a brief late-night race in Athens on Jan. 15, 2023. Investigators cited video analysis that placed both vehicles at roughly 99 mph near a convenience store moments before LeCroy’s SUV exited Barnett Shoals Road at 104 mph and crashed, the complaint says.

Beyond negligence, the filing argues Carter and LeCroy engaged in an unlawful joint enterprise by driving in tandem at extreme speeds, and says Carter believed LeCroy was "drunk" before leaving downtown. It also cites Carter’s prior citations and illegal window tint as aggravating factors. The complaint asks a jury to award punitive damages under Georgia law, contending Carter’s conduct and his decision to leave the scene show a conscious indifference to consequences.

Bowles, a University of Georgia recruiting analyst and back-seat passenger, claims roughly 20 fractures, including a wedge compression fracture of T-12 and multiple burst fractures, along with a complex spinal fluid leak and chronic arachnoiditis. The suit lists at least $171,595.08 in medical costs to date and at least $27,683.59 in lost wages, asserting she remains unable to work.

Plaintiffs highlighted Carter’s sworn testimony describing his driving that night and earlier.

Carter: ‘I was trying to catch up’

What they're saying:

Carter told police after returning to the scene that he saw "smoke and the car," and testified he was "a couple" of car lengths behind when LeCroy left the roadway, according to the filing.

Asked about a downtown Athens launch from a red light, Carter said, "I guess you can call that reckless. Yes, sir." When pressed on why he was speeding, he answered, "I wasn't trying to catch up with nobody. I was just being myself." The filing says he also testified he worried about slipping on a mild embankment and did not go down to the crashed SUV because "There was a chance of me hurting myself," and acknowledged, "I guess so, yes," when asked if he was concerned about his own safety.

The complaint alleges Carter left the scene before returning at the request of a team official and did not render aid while Willock could be heard moaning on an automated 911 call. It quotes Carter acknowledging he never checked on Bowles in the days after: "She wasn't helping me get to the NFL. That was my coaches. I was going to people I needed."

Carter's attorney, Bill Cowsert, responded to the latest filing with a statement that reads:

"The allegation is completely false. Any response to a question on this issue in his deposition that suggests he was more concerned about his NFL future than the individuals injured as the result of Ms. Lecroy’s reckless driving is either taken out of context or in response to a leading question. His currently incomplete deposition testimony makes it clear that Jalen stopped at the scene and fully cooperated with law enforcement. Mr. Carter was not medically trained and not competent to personally render medical aid to Ms. Bowles. Mr. McClendon had only minimal injuries and did not request any assistance.

"This is a blatant attempt by plaintiff’s counsel to poison the jury by promoting false allegations in a legal pleading and releasing them to the press in an attempt to bias jurors against Mr. Carter. We do not intend to try this case in the press and will not attempt to argue it publicly in response to Mr. Bucks press campaign"

Deadly UGA crash

Timeline:

The wreck happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023, just hours after Georgia celebrated its second straight national championship. A 2021 Ford Expedition driven by recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy veered off the road in Athens-Clarke County, killing LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock. Two other passengers, staff member Victoria Bowles and player Warren McClendon, survived with injuries.

Investigators later said LeCroy’s SUV had been traveling about 104 mph in a 40 mph zone and that her blood alcohol concentration was .197, more than twice the legal limit. Police reported the Expedition and a Jeep Trackhawk driven by Carter were operating in ways consistent with street racing, weaving through lanes and using the center turn lane before the crash.

This image was included in a court filing by attorneys for Victoria Bowles who is suing former Georgia Bulldogs star Jalen Carter in connection to a deadly crash in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023.

On March 1, 2023, police issued arrest warrants charging Carter with reckless driving and racing. He turned himself in that night, posted bond totaling $4,000, and was released. In a statement, Carter said he expected to be "fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing" once the facts came out.

Bowles, who suffered spinal fractures and other lasting injuries, later filed a lawsuit against Carter and the UGA Athletic Association seeking damages. Her suit claims she has been unable to work and continues to deal with permanent complications from the wreck,.

Jalen Carter's other troubles

Dig deeper:

Carter, who is now a defensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, was recently in the headlines after being ejected from the NFL season opener on Sept. 4 for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting in the direction of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, drawing widespread criticism and a 15-yard penalty before the first snap.

The NFL fined Carter $57,222, effectively a one-game salary forfeiture, and he also drew scrutiny for prior infractions, including unnecessary roughness penalties and a disciplinary benching.

He later apologized: "It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again."