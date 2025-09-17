Amy Lacy’s children thank supporters as they navigate loss after Atlanta hit-and-run

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Amy Blanc Lacy (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

The Brief Amy Blanc Lacy, a "The Walking Dead" crew member, died in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Atlanta earlier this month. Buck Rollins, 31, faces charges including first-degree vehicular homicide and was released on a $70,000 bond. Lacy's children are navigating grief and expenses with community support through a GoFundMe fundraiser.



The children of 62-year-old Amy Blanc Lacy are thanking friends, colleagues and strangers for rallying around them after their mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Atlanta earlier this month.

Lacy, a respected crew member of "The Walking Dead," died in a hit-and-run crash on Mount Paran Road in northwest Atlanta earlier this month.

The backstory:

Lacy, a longtime script supervisor for "The Walking Dead," was critically injured Sept. 1 when investigators say a speeding driver slammed into her car on Mount Paran Road near Northside Parkway. She spent four days in a coma before dying on Sept. 5.

Authorities charged 31-year-old Buck Rollins with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding and hit and run. Jail records show he was later released on a $70,000 bond.

What they're saying:

"All three of us are under 30 and trying to navigate vast horror and grief while learning about lawyers, insurance, medical bills, and all that," daughter Lulu Lacy wrote in a GoFundMe update. "Your donations have given us peace of mind as we figure out how to survive and navigate all these expenses!"

Loved ones have described Lacy as a vibrant part of Atlanta’s film community and a devoted mother. "One thing that brings us all comfort is that Amy motherf---in Lacy enjoyed every second of her life on this earth with us all," her children wrote. "As her kids, we know we will have her strength, wisdom, and joy with us forever."

Her family said they will be traveling between Atlanta and Los Angeles in the coming months and hope to connect with the many friends their mother made across the country.

A fundraiser to help cover funeral and living expenses remains active at GoFundMe.