Hit-and-run crash kills ‘The Walking Dead’ crew member along Mount Paran Road

The Brief A hit-and-run crash killed 62-year-old Amy Blanc Lacy in northwest Atlanta. Witness Stacey Elgin captured the aftermath on her car’s camera. Suspect Buck Rollins faces vehicular homicide and hit-and-run charges.



A hit-and-run crash on Mount Paran Road in northwest Atlanta has claimed the life of a respected crew member of "The Walking Dead."

Loved ones have identified the victim as 62-year-old Amy Blanc Lacy.

Jail records show the alleged driver of the car that hit her, 31-year-old Buck Rollins, is out on bond.

Buck Rollins (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Investigators believe the suspect was driving 90 mph down Mount Paran Road when he hit another car on the evening of September 1.

Stacey Elgin witnessed the wreck and tried to stop the fleeing driver.

"I did a U-turn and went back. And at that point, that's when I see this car fleeing," Elgin said. "I did follow the car because this person obviously caused a terrible wreck because I knew we had the green light and they're trying to get out of the situation."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Amy Blanc Lacy (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Lacy's loved ones expressed gratitude.

"I can't tell you how much it means to all of us that that person made that effort," Rebecca Senoglu, victim’s best friend, said. "It is a blessing beyond measure."

Authorities said Rollins later surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, hit and run, reckless driving and speeding.

Timeline:

The crash happened at the intersection of Mount Paran Road and Northside Parkway after 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

Lacy spent four days in a coma before passing on Friday.

The backstory:

Lacy was a script supervisor for "The Walking Dead" and was well-loved by the cast and crew.

At the time of the crash, Lacy’s two adult sons were in the car.

One of them left to join the military on the Monday after her passing, Senoglu said.

Elgin said she had seen them moments before the crash.

"I remember looking at them, they had like a bunch of hair. The windows were down and they were just, like, enjoying a beautiful sunny day. And just like that, man, it was it was over," Elgin said.

She was laid to rest with an eco-friendly burial on Wednesday, and her family shared that she was also an organ donor.

Jail records show the suspect has been released on a $70,000 bond. FOX 5 was unable to reach him for comment.

What you can do:

Lacy's former co-workers have started an online fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-amy-lacys-family-through-this-difficult-time