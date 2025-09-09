Driver charged in deadly Mt. Paran hit and run in Atlanta

article

The Brief A 62-year-old passenger died after a hit-and-run crash caused by a speeding driver in northwest Atlanta. Buck Rollins, the driver who abandoned his car, later surrendered and faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle. The crash involved a collision between a speeding Hyundai Elantra and a Toyota Prius at an intersection.



A woman has died and two men were injured after a hit-and-run crash in northwest Atlanta that police say was caused by a speeding driver who abandoned his car and later turned himself in.

What we know:

The wreck happened Sept. 1 around 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of Northside Parkway NW and Mount Paran Road NW. Officers arrived to find a Toyota Prius carrying three people.

The 23-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were hospitalized with injuries.

A 62-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Investigators also located a Hyundai Elantra at the scene.

Police said the car had been abandoned by its driver, who was later identified as 21-year-old Buck Rollins.

Rollins is accused of speeding westbound on Northside Parkway when he lost control and collided with the Prius, which was traveling south through the intersection.

He has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit and run, reckless driving and speeding.

Authorities said Rollins later surrendered at the Fulton County Jail for processing.

What we don't know:

Police emphasized the case remains under investigation and the details released are preliminary.