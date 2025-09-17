McDonough police search for missing 22-year-old woman

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Zoe Heyward, who was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Heyward left her home on Medlock Lane in McDonough around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and has not returned, according to the McDonough Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with long locks and glasses.

At the time she was last seen, Heyward was wearing light green or khaki-colored pants, a navy-blue tank top, and black-and-white Nike shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Lt. J. Cooper of the McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (470) 878-1087 or jcooper@mcdonoughga.org.