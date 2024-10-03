Man wanted in armed robbery behind Gwinnett County gas station, police say

article

Gwinnett County police need your help finding a man reportedly wanted for an armed robbery at a county gas station in September.

Officials say the incident happened at around 2 a.m. behind the Shell gas station on the 1500 block of Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows 27-year-old Yago Reyes pulling out an "edged weapon" and placing it against another man's neck during an argument.

The two men then reportedly got into a struggle and the victim was cut on his head.

Officials say Reyes fled the scene on foot with the victim's bookbag.

A warrant is out for Reyes's arrest on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. Investigators believe he could be linked to other robberies in the area and could still be armed.

Reyes is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds.

If you have any information about where he could be, call 911 or detectives at (770) 513-5300.