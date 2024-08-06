Man wanted after police say he groped a woman walking through Midtown Atlanta

article

A man reportedly groped a woman as she walked through Midtown Atlanta last Friday morning.

The woman met with officers around 9:10 a.m. along Peachtree Street near 14th Street. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the woman reported that the man came up behind her and grabbed her buttock as she was walking to a nearby business.

Investigators released a photo of the man whom police say is responsible. The image was captured by a security camera in Colony Square.

The man was seen wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts, white sneakers, and a blue backpack.

Atlanta police are searching for this man who investigators say groped a woman while walking through Midtown Atlanta on Aug. 2, 2024. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the man to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.