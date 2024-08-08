Man wanted for 2 murders in Gwinnett County arrested in Atlanta

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A man wanted for killing two people was recently arrested by Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit.

Investigators successfully apprehended David Shane Lancaster, wanted on two felony murder charges, following a surveillance operation in Atlanta.

Investigators observed Lancaster leaving a residence on Aug. 5 in Atlanta around 3 p.m., carrying a black backpack. The Fugitive Unit followed him to a nearby dispensary, where they placed him under arrest. A search of the backpack revealed a black and silver Smith and Wesson handgun, 0.68 kilograms of a crystal-like substance, and an electronic scale. The substance was tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

All additional evidence was secured and transferred to the Sheriff's Office for further processing. Lancaster was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Lancaster was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail, where he remains without bond.