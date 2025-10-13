Man urinates on MLK Center’s eternal flame after a fight, police say

article

Court documents are revealing new details about the man accused of vandalizing the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change over the weekend.

What we know:

According to an affidavit for arrest filed by Atlanta police officers, Brent Jones got into a fight with another man and became irate when he was asked to leave the property. Officers said Jones responded by urinating in the reflection pool near the crypts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

After urinating in the pool, police said Jones then urinated on the eternal flame at the site. When he was told to leave again, officers said he instead stood in the middle of the flame and began scattering documents from a nearby podium.

The MLK Jr. Center estimated the damage at around $3,000, according to the document.

When Atlanta police arrived, they detained Jones and took him into custody.

What's next:

He is charged with criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, public indecency, and willful obstruction of law enforcement.

What they're saying:

The King Center said it is still open to visitors and called the incident "minor."

The full statement reads, "The King Center is aware of a minor incident that occurred near the Eternal Flame. While there was minimal damage to the Eternal Flame and the surrounding area, The King Center remains fully open to visitors. The Eternal Flame still burns with love, and we continue to welcome everyone with open arms and gratitude for the incredible support of our beloved community. The dream lives on."

Dig deeper:

Last year, 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested after officials said she poured gasoline on the Kings' former home. Henderson was stopped by tourists who saw her pouring the gasoline.

Built in 1895, the birth home, a framed two-story Queen-Anne style structure, has played a pivotal role in commemorating the early life of the civil rights icon and his siblings.