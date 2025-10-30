Man trying to break through Atlanta airport checkpoint stopped
ATLANTA - A man was arrested Thursday morning after trying to get past security at the world’s busiest airport, police said.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, Leon Fabian, 40, tried to break through the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 8:30 a.m.
Before any Atlanta police officers arrived, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and a bystander stopped Fabian. Officials said he never made it through the checkpoint.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
What's next:
.Fabian was arrested and charged with simple battery and avoiding or interfering with security measures, police said.
FOX 5 has reached out to the airport and TSA for comment.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a release posted on its website.