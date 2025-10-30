Expand / Collapse search

Man trying to break through Atlanta airport checkpoint stopped

Published  October 30, 2025 1:36pm EDT
The Brief

    • Leon Fabian, 40, tried to break through the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police say.
    • He was stopped by TSA agents.
    • He now faces multiple charges.

ATLANTA - A man was arrested Thursday morning after trying to get past security at the world’s busiest airport, police said.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Leon Fabian, 40, tried to break through the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 8:30 a.m.

Before any Atlanta police officers arrived, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and a bystander stopped Fabian. Officials said he never made it through the checkpoint.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

What's next:

.Fabian was arrested and charged with simple battery and avoiding or interfering with security measures, police said.

FOX 5 has reached out to the airport and TSA for comment.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a release posted on its website. 

