Man suffers life-threatening wound in DeKalb County apartment shooting, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2024 10:39pm EDT
DeKalb County
Image 1 of 8

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting the 2900 block of Athena Lane near Stonecrest on July 31, 2024.  (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 31-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a Stonecrest area apartment complex on Wednesday evening. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. at the Hills at Fairington Apartments in the 2900 block of Athena Lane.  

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found the man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. 

Medics transported him to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. 

Detectives spent the evening combing over the area for evidence, speaking to residents, and searching for any surveillance video. 

Details about the shooter as well as the motive have not been released. 