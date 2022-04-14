Man struck by train at Lakewood MARTA station

article

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit by a train at the MARTA Lakewood Station on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called out to the station located at 2020 Lee St in southwest Atlanta around 9:30 p.m. Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

The condition of the man was not released.

Trains heading northbound and southbound were impacted. MARTA officials set up a shuttle between the East Point and West End stations including the Lakewood Station to accommodate passengers.

The incident remains under investigation.