Man struck by train at Lakewood MARTA station
ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating after a man was hit by a train at the MARTA Lakewood Station on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called out to the station located at 2020 Lee St in southwest Atlanta around 9:30 p.m. Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
The condition of the man was not released.
Trains heading northbound and southbound were impacted. MARTA officials set up a shuttle between the East Point and West End stations including the Lakewood Station to accommodate passengers.
The incident remains under investigation.
