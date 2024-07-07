Man steals $1.5K from McDonough smoke shop, police say

article

McDonough police are searching for a man who stole more than a thousand dollars worth of goods from a local smoke shop.

Police say on June 23 at around 8:20 p.m., a man entered the Lucky Habitz Smoke Shop on the 500 block of Jonesboro Road.

Once inside, police say the man jumped across the counter and took around $1,500 in items.

According to police, the man tried to run out of the store's front door but found it locked. He then kicked the door open and fled.

If you have any information about the theft, call detectives at (470) 878-1091.