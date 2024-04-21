Man stabbed near Memorial Drive, Moreland Avenue on Sunday

Atlanta police say a male was stabbed on Sunday in the 1100 block of Memorial Drive SE near Moreland Avenue.

Zone 6 officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:11 p.m. The male was alert and breathing when he was transported to an area hospital.

At this time, police are still investigating and it is not known if any arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.