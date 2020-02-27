Man stabbed near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta police are searching for a man who stabbed another person near a bus station in downtown Atlanta Thursday morning.

It happened at the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street.

Investigators said two men who knew each other got into an argument and one pulled out a knife.

The 55-year-old victim was stabbed in his leg and torso. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators have yet to release a suspect description.