Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say

A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why.

Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according to their report.

Investigators said the Aggravated Assault Unit is working to put together the pieces of what led to the stabbing, hoping to pinpoint a suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the department to leave a tip.