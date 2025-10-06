Man sought for deadly double shooting at East Perimeter Pointe Apartments

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead Monday night at the East Perimeter Pointe Apartments in Decatur.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Treecrest Parkway around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man and woman inside an apartment, both deceased from gunshot wounds.

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe the incident was domestic-related and have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Steven Mathis, born Sept. 29, 2000.

He is believed to be driving a black Jeep Renegade with Georgia tag CYD1768.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or how the suspect knew the victims.

Investigators have also not released the victims’ names, the relationship between them, or what may have prompted the violence inside the apartment.

It remains unclear where Mathis may be headed or whether the vehicle has been spotted since the incident.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who sees Mathis or the vehicle not to approach and to immediately call 911.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.