Man shot to death on Troy Street in NW Atlanta Thursday morning

Atlanta police say a man was shot to death Thursday morning in the 200 block of Troy Street near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to a person down all at approximately 8:01 a.m. Upon arrival they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Homicide detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No personal information about the deceased has been released.