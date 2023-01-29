Man shot to death at LaGrange hotel, police say

LaGrange police are working to learn what led to a man's murder at a hotel.

Police said officers found Alan Dale Huguley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds at the Jameson Inn on Jameson Drive just before midnight on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed Huguley to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, but he died.

Investigators believe the man was shot by unknown suspects described as two men. One was heavy set and wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan sneakers. The second suspect has a thin build and was wearing all black with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at -706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.