Man shot in Stonecrest; police respond to separate call in Lithonia

Police are investigating two separate incidents that unfolded overnight in south DeKalb County, including a shooting in Stonecrest and a heavy police presence in Lithonia.

What we know:

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Tret Walk Drive in Stonecrest, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police said he is receiving treatment. Investigators have not determined whether the wound was self-inflicted or the result of foul play.

In a separate call, officers were dispatched to Triple Crown Lane in Lithonia, where they placed crime scene tape around an area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what prompted the response, and the nature of the incident remains unclear.

Both cases remain under investigation.