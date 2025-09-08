Man shot in Stonecrest; police respond to separate call in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating two separate incidents that unfolded overnight in south DeKalb County, including a shooting in Stonecrest and a heavy police presence in Lithonia.
What we know:
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Tret Walk Drive in Stonecrest, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police said he is receiving treatment. Investigators have not determined whether the wound was self-inflicted or the result of foul play.
In a separate call, officers were dispatched to Triple Crown Lane in Lithonia, where they placed crime scene tape around an area.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about what prompted the response, and the nature of the incident remains unclear.
Both cases remain under investigation.