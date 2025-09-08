Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in Stonecrest; police respond to separate call in Lithonia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 8, 2025 7:15am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Man shot in the head overnight in Stonecrest, taken to Grady Hospital
    • Police also responded to crime scene in Lithonia neighborhood
    • Investigations ongoing; no further details released

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating two separate incidents that unfolded overnight in south DeKalb County, including a shooting in Stonecrest and a heavy police presence in Lithonia.

What we know:

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Tret Walk Drive in Stonecrest, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. 

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police said he is receiving treatment. Investigators have not determined whether the wound was self-inflicted or the result of foul play.

In a separate call, officers were dispatched to Triple Crown Lane in Lithonia, where they placed crime scene tape around an area. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what prompted the response, and the nature of the incident remains unclear.

Both cases remain under investigation.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb police. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews