Man shot, stabbed woman at Tucker extended stay, deputies say

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested a man for the shooting death of a 35-year-old woman at an extended stay motel in Tucker a little more than two weeks ago.

Gamontevis Leonard, 34, of Atlanta, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and Gwinnett County Police Department near Interstate 85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Wednesday.

Leonard is accused of stabbing 35-year-old Shamere Moore in the chest and then shooting her in the head, according to an arrest warrant. That happened on May 22 at the Studio 6 Extended Stay located at 1795 Crescent Centre Boulevard in Tucker.

Leonard was booked into the DeKalb County jail on charges of malice murder.

