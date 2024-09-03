Man shot by Roswell police after trying to attack bus driver, police say

A man has been shot by the Roswell police near 10900 Alpharetta Highway, according to the Roswell Police Department.

According to preliminary reports, an adult male armed with an edged weapon attempted to stab a MARTA bus driver and then ran away.

Officers found the man in the area and when confronted, he allegedly charged at them with the weapon.

In response, at least one officer fired their weapon, striking the man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, though his condition remains unknown.

No police officers were injured.

Alpharetta Highway will be closed between Houze Way and Mansell Road for several hours as the investigation continues.

In line with department policy, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Further updates will be provided by the GBI.

