Man shot on way to buy marijuana at Cheshire Bridge Road apartment complex

A man was shot shortly after midnight Friday while walking to an apartment complex on Cheshire Bridge Road NE to purchase marijuana, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say they responded to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE at around 12:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, they learned a man had self-transported to a hospital after being shot. The officers went to the hospital to interview the man.

The gunshot victim told police that he and his girlfriend were approaching the complex to buy marijuana when he was shot by an unknown person.

The shooting is still under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

