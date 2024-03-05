Man shot on McDaniel Street in Mechanicsville area, police investigating

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of McDaniel Street SW, near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, in the Mechanicsville area.

Police say they responded to a person shot call on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was not conscious, but was still breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

At this time, police have not released any other information about the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.