Man shot at NW Atlanta gas station, police looking for shooters

Gunfire at a northwest Atlanta gas station sent a man to the hospital overnight.

Police say the victim was part of a group of young men hanging out in front of the Exxon on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard late Tuesday night. According to investigators, two men pulled weapons and started shooting.

The victim, described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, was shot in the lower stomach. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police say he was stable at time of transport. His exact condition is unknown.

The two shooters took off in their car. Police later recovered the getaway car, but wouldn't give out details about the vehicle or say where it was found, saying that's part of the investigation. No motive for the crime has been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives hope surveillance video from the gas station and other nearby businesses will help them ID the gunmen and lead police to them.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.