Man shot near Mozley Park, Atlanta police say

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting near a park on Atlanta's westside Saturday night.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Mozley a little before 10 p.m. in response to a "shots fired" call. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

The man’s name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department immediately.

