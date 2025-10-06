Man shot multiple times outside Cluster Avenue gas station

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at a gas station in the 1400 block of Custer Avenue in DeKalb County on Oct. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times outside a gas station in DeKalb County on Monday evening.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 6:34 p.m. in the 1400 block of Custer Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 5 crews saw crime scene tape roping off the parking lot well into the evening as detectives investigated the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine who shot him and what led to the attack.



What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.