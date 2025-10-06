Man shot multiple times outside Cluster Avenue gas station
Police investigate a shooting at a gas station in the 1400 block of Custer Avenue in DeKalb County on Oct. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times outside a gas station in DeKalb County on Monday evening.
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 6:34 p.m. in the 1400 block of Custer Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
FOX 5 crews saw crime scene tape roping off the parking lot well into the evening as detectives investigated the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still working to determine who shot him and what led to the attack.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.