Man shot multiple times on Arkwright Place tells police he doesn't know why

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 62-year-old man injured on May 12. The victim, who was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arkwright Place SE, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Despite being alert and conscious, the victim was unable to provide any information about the shooter or the reason behind the attack.

Officers from the Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to investigate the incident and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and details about the case are still scarce.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation. The victim's identity has not been released, and his current condition is unknown.

MAP OF AREA