Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 4:29 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man shot multiple times on Arkwright Place tells police he doesn't know why

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 62-year-old man injured on May 12. The victim, who was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arkwright Place SE, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Despite being alert and conscious, the victim was unable to provide any information about the shooter or the reason behind the attack.

Officers from the Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to investigate the incident and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and details about the case are still scarce.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation. The victim's identity has not been released, and his current condition is unknown.

MAP OF AREA