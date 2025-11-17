Man shot multiple times Monday morning in South Fulton

The Brief Man found in roadway with multiple gunshot wounds in South Fulton; injuries not life-threatening. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests yet; police say the case remains active with updates to come.



Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday morning in a South Fulton neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2000 block of S. Hills where they found an adult man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Crime scene investigators and detectives spent the morning interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence as they work to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and police say they are following active leads.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities plan to release additional details as they become available.