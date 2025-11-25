Man shot multiple times on Lavista Road Monday night

The Brief Man says he was shot multiple times on Lavista Road Monday night Victim drove to another location where Atlanta Police found him Investigation ongoing; anonymous tips can be sent through Tip411



A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times Monday night in the 3700 block of Lavista Road.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police said they were called to the area around 8:19 p.m. on Nov. 24 after Atlanta Police notified them that a man claimed he had been shot at that location. According to investigators, the victim drove away from the scene and later stopped in an area where Atlanta officers were able to make contact with him.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What's next:

Detectives say the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.