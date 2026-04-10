Man shot by law enforcement in Lavonia after alleged attack
LAVONIA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving the Lavonia Police Department and Georgia State Patrol in northeast Georgia.
What we know:
Authorities say the incident happened in Lavonia, about two hours from Atlanta, following a disturbance involving a city employee.
Police were first called to Roberts Street for reports that a city worker on a lawnmower had been assaulted. Officers spoke with those involved and initially cleared the scene.
However, about an hour later, officers were called back to the same location to de-escalate the situation again. This time, officials say the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a standoff that required a SWAT response.
According to investigators, state troopers later became involved, and the situation escalated to the use of deadly force. The suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Alan Joseph Chandler, was killed.
No officers were injured during the incident.
What we don't know:
It is not known at this time if the suspect fired his weapon before being shot. It is also not known who fired the deadly shot.