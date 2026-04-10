Man shot by law enforcement in Lavonia after alleged attack

The Brief The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Lavonia. Police say the incident began as an assault call involving a city employee and escalated into a SWAT standoff. The suspect was killed after resisting arrest; no officers were hurt.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving the Lavonia Police Department and Georgia State Patrol in northeast Georgia.

What we know:

Authorities say the incident happened in Lavonia, about two hours from Atlanta, following a disturbance involving a city employee.

Police were first called to Roberts Street for reports that a city worker on a lawnmower had been assaulted. Officers spoke with those involved and initially cleared the scene.

However, about an hour later, officers were called back to the same location to de-escalate the situation again. This time, officials say the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a standoff that required a SWAT response.

According to investigators, state troopers later became involved, and the situation escalated to the use of deadly force. The suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Alan Joseph Chandler, was killed.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is not known at this time if the suspect fired his weapon before being shot. It is also not known who fired the deadly shot.