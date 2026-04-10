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Man shot by law enforcement in Lavonia after alleged attack

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 10, 2026 9:24am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Lavonia.
    • Police say the incident began as an assault call involving a city employee and escalated into a SWAT standoff.
    • The suspect was killed after resisting arrest; no officers were hurt.

LAVONIA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving the Lavonia Police Department and Georgia State Patrol in northeast Georgia.

What we know:

Authorities say the incident happened in Lavonia, about two hours from Atlanta, following a disturbance involving a city employee.

Police were first called to Roberts Street for reports that a city worker on a lawnmower had been assaulted. Officers spoke with those involved and initially cleared the scene.

However, about an hour later, officers were called back to the same location to de-escalate the situation again. This time, officials say the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a standoff that required a SWAT response.

According to investigators, state troopers later became involved, and the situation escalated to the use of deadly force. The suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Alan Joseph Chandler, was killed.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is not known at this time if the suspect fired his weapon before being shot. It is also not known who fired the deadly shot. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Lavonia Police Department and the GBI. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public SafetyNews