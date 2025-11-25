Man shot, killed inside car on Bishop Street NW in Atlanta

The Brief Man shot and killed while driving near Atlantic Station Monday night Police say the attack appears targeted but no motive or possible suspect details Investigators urge public to share information as victim’s name is withheld



A man was shot and killed late Monday night as he drove near Atlantic Station, and police say they have few leads as the investigation continues.

What we know:

Atlanta police were called to Bishop Street near 17th Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim — believed to be about 25 years old — still inside his car, which had crashed into a tree. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Investigators say the man was shot while driving, though the motive remains unclear. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted, not random.

Homicide investigators canvassed the area overnight, searching for evidence and witnesses.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Additionally, police have not identified a possible motive or possible suspect. Anyone with information should contact Atlanta police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.