Man shot, killed during gathering in Meriwether County

A large gathering of about 300 to 400 people outside a Woodbury package store in Meriwether County ended with a homicide Sunday night.

Police in the small west central Georgia city were dispatched on a shooting call at approximately 9 p.m. March 31.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 23-year-old man had been shot to death.

The shooter is still on the loose and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

The chief of police wasn't able to give much information about the shooting since the GBI is now investigating.