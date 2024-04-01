Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed during gathering in Meriwether County

By
Published  April 1, 2024 5:47am EDT
Meriwether County
FOX 5 Atlanta

1 dead after shooting in Meriwether County

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night during a gathering of several hundred people outside a package store in Meriwether County.

MERIWTHER COUNTY - A large gathering of about 300 to 400 people outside a Woodbury package store in Meriwether County ended with a homicide Sunday night.

Police in the small west central Georgia city were dispatched on a shooting call at approximately 9 p.m. March 31.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 23-year-old man had been shot to death.

The shooter is still on the loose and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

The chief of police wasn't able to give much information about the shooting since the GBI is now investigating.