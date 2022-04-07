Man shot, killed during fight near Five Points MARTA station; suspect in custody

A man is dead after police say he was shot during a fight near the Five Points MARTA Station Thursday evening.

According to MARTA police, the fight broke out on the walkway from the Plaza to Peachtree Street. The victim, a black male, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they died.

Investigators say they have the suspect in custody. They could not say what caused the fight or how the two individuals knew one another.

____

Advertisement



