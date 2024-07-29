Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in DeKalb County overnight on Post Road Pass

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 29, 2024 3:03pm EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed in DeKalb County overnight, according to police.

DeKalb County police say they responded to a person shot call in the 5400 block of Post Road Pass, which is near King and Walker roads, around 12:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. He reportedly died during transport to a local hospital.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They did not release any information about a possible motive or possible suspect. 

They also did not release any other information about the victim. 