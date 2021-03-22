Man shot in the head while walking along dirt path in Rome, police say
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are investigating after a man was found shot to the head along a dirt path near U.S. 411 on Monday morning.
Rome police said officers responded around 10 a.m. to the path that runs from behind a car dealership along U.S. 411 to the Collier Forest Apartments located on Dodd Blvd. SE. Police said the officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was rushed to an area hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was not immediately known.
Information on a suspect was not immediately available and it was not clear if anyone was taken into custody.
Police investigate after a man was shot to the head along a dirt path in Rome, Georgia on March 22, 2021. (FOX 5)
The name of the man has not been released.
The case remains under investigation.
