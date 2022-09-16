Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the arm at Union City Circle K, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Union City
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police are investigating person shot in the arm at a gas station and convenience store in Union City. 

The Union City Police Department said officers went at 3:35 p.m. to a Circle K on Flat Shoals Road. 

Officers saw a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim's condition is unknown.

Investigators went to the scene, but police haven't identified any suspects. 

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw a Union City Police Unit investigating in the gas station parking lot.